The following is a radio news segment highlighting current mission priorities at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 4, 2026. The 52nd Fighter Wing command team talked about the increased mission tempo while supporting Air Mobility Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91760
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111686493.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260504 Spangdahlem Radio News 52nd Fighter Wing Mission Update, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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