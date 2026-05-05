The following is a radio news segment highlighting mental health awareness on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2026. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mary Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, stopped by the studio to provide mental health tips to Airmen as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91759
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111686482.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260506 Spangdahlem Radio News Mental Health Awareness, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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