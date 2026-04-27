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    U.S. Air Force Academy Hosmer Visitor Center Interview

    U.S. Air Force Academy Hosmer Visitor Center Interview

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    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Kelly Hill, KAFA DJ and Geospatial Science major, and Cadet 2nd Class Anoushka Rishi, KAFA DJ and Systems Engineering major, interview Lisa Neener, U.S. Air Force Academy Chief of Visitor Experience at Fairchild Hall, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., May 6, 2026. Hill, Rishi and Neener discussed the Academy's Hosmer Visitor Center grand opening currently planned for May 16, 2026. In addition, the ladies talked about the center's immersive experience, the Academy as a community partner with the City of Colorado Springs and how it represents the 47-month cadet journey. KAFA is the Academy's longtime radio station and airs on the frequency 97.7 FM in Colorado Springs and on the web at usafa.edu/radio. (U.S. Air Force audio by Cadet 2nd Class Kelly Hill and Cadet 2nd Class Anoushka Rishi)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91741
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111685053.mp3
    Length: 00:12:30
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Hosmer Visitor Center Interview, by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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