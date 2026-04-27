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    Fort McCoy earns 37th Tree City USA award, holds ceremony, Part 2

    Fort McCoy earns 37th Tree City USA award, holds ceremony, Part 2

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A ceremony highlighting Fort McCoy's earning another Tree City USA award takes place April 24, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award is given through the National Arbor Day Foundation and Fort McCoy has earned it 37 years in a row. During the event, more than 500 trees were also planted for installation tree replenishment. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:50
    Category: B-roll
    Audio ID: 91740
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111685014.mp3
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy earns 37th Tree City USA award, holds ceremony, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch

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