U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Team Commander Interview

Cadet 1st Class Ashley Graflund, KAFA DJ and Aeronautics major, interviews Cadet 1st Class Colin Laughrey, Wings of Blue team commander and Management major at KAFA, Fairchild Hall, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 30, 2026. Graflund and Laughrey discussed the Wings of Blue parachute team and lessons learned during their time at the Academy across eight breaks during a two hour radio show. The Wings of Blue operates the Academy's Basic Freefall Parachuting Course known as Airmanship 490 (AM-490), a demonstration team and competition team as well as Wings of Green. KAFA is the Academy's longtime radio station and airs on the frequency 97.7 FM in Colorado Springs and on the web at usafa.edu/radio. (U.S. Air Force audio by Cadet 1st Class Ashley Graflund)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91738
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111685000.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:31
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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