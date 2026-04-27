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    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Always Ask Why – Sgt. 1st Class China A. Mathews

    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Always Ask Why – Sgt. 1st Class China A. Mathews

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    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Audio by Cheryl Marino 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Faces of the Force: Sgt. 1st Class China A. Mathews, 918th Contracting Battalion, Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Carson, Colorado, Detachment Sergeant

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 10:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91736
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111683416.mp3
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Always Ask Why – Sgt. 1st Class China A. Mathews, by Cheryl Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Carson CO
    MICCC
    918th contracting battalion
    Contracting

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