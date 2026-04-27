260506 NAVADMIN 021/26 Health of the Force Survey

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 6, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess speaks about the NAVADMIN 021/26 Health of the Force Survey on May 6, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91734
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111682982.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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