AFN Souda Bay Anti-Pollution Spot

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 6, 2026) This is a 30-second radio spot encouraging sailors to utilize proper waste and recycling receptacles. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91733
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111682975.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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