260506 Naval Security Force of the Year Award

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 6, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess speaks about the Commander Navy Installations Command Security Force of the Year award and it's 2025 winners on May 6, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)