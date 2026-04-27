The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 35: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: Great Discretion, Great Documentation: Navigating the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (Phase 2)

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In this episode, Mr. Adam Caudle from Army OGC joins us to discuss the transition into Phase 2 of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO), emphasizing the new chronological restructuring of the FAR into solicitation, evaluation, award, and post-award phases. We analyze major shifts in FAR Part 15 and 19, such as the replacement of communications with discretionary clarifications and the end of the "once an 8(a), always an 8(a)" rule. We also highlight the significant threshold increases for certified cost and pricing data and cost accounting standards (CAS), and the broader discretion given to Contracting Officers.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.