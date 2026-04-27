Radio News 260507

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 6, 2026) Radio News highlights war between Russia and the Ukraine. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 07:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91726
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111682746.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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