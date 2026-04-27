(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260506-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    260506-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    05.05.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Burdick 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (MAY 6, 2026) Mike Veroudakis, Navy Federal Credit Union Branch Manager at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about factors to look for when considering if you should repair or replace your vehicle, May 6, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91725
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111682700.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260506-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Souda Bay, NSA Souda Bay, AFN, Souda Bay, Team Souda, Navy Federal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio