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    Exercise Obangame Express Concludes in Cameroon - News in One May 6, 2026

    Exercise Obangame Express Concludes in Cameroon - News in One May 6, 2026

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    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    05.05.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News in One:

    Obangame Express, the largest multinational maritime exercise in West and Central Africa, concluded in Douala, Cameroon. The annual exercise, facilitated by U.S. Sixth Fleet sponsored by U.S. Africa Command brought together 30 nations to participate in at-sea and ashore training.

    (U.S. Army audio by SGT. Shane A. Gooden)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 08:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91724
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111682465.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Obangame Express Concludes in Cameroon - News in One May 6, 2026, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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