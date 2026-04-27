Exercise Obangame Express Concludes in Cameroon - News in One May 6, 2026

In this News in One:
Obangame Express, the largest multinational maritime exercise in West and Central Africa, concluded in Douala, Cameroon. The annual exercise, facilitated by U.S. Sixth Fleet sponsored by U.S. Africa Command brought together 30 nations to participate in at-sea and ashore training.
(U.S. Army audio by SGT. Shane A. Gooden)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91724
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111682465.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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