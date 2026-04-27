(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST May 5th 2026: RED FLAG Alaska 21-1 & NPS Students Develop Solution

    NEWSCAST May 5th 2026: RED FLAG Alaska 21-1 & NPS Students Develop Solution

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan May 5th, 2026 - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski reports on RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1 air combat exercises at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and Naval Postgraduate School students' work in developing a software tool for NATO to analyze and identify electromagnetic battlefield signals, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 5th, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 02:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91721
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111682316.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST May 5th 2026: RED FLAG Alaska 21-1 & NPS Students Develop Solution, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Sasebo
    Naval Postgraduate School
    US Navy
    Exercises
    Red Flag-Alaska 26-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio