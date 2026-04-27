NEWSCAST May 5th 2026: RED FLAG Alaska 21-1 & NPS Students Develop Solution

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan May 5th, 2026 - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski reports on RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1 air combat exercises at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and Naval Postgraduate School students' work in developing a software tool for NATO to analyze and identify electromagnetic battlefield signals, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 5th, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)