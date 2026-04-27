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    PCS Season Tips AFN Okinawa

    PCS Season Tips AFN Okinawa

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kwangjae Kim talks about things to keep in mind for the upcoming PCS season at AFN Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026. Members are urged to contact their local TMO office for any questions or concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 00:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91720
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111682184.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, PCS Season Tips AFN Okinawa, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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