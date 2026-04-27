PCS Season Tips AFN Okinawa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kwangjae Kim talks about things to keep in mind for the upcoming PCS season at AFN Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026. Members are urged to contact their local TMO office for any questions or concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91720
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111682184.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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