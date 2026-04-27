NEWSCAST May 5, 2026: 12th LAAB Live-Fire Exercise & U.S., AFP, ADF Air Assault Exercise

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 5, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on an FIM-92 Stinger live-fire range during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Daecheon Firing Range, Republic of Korea, and a joint training mission that focused on long-range maritime air assault execution during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, (May 5, 2026). The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 23:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91716
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111682130.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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