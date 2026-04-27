The Contracting Experience - Episode 76: The RCO model: A conversation on acquisition speed and agility

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In this episode of The Contracting Experience, host Rob Lorton sits down with Ed Keller, Director of Contracting, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO). They discuss how the RCO’s agile model can be a blueprint for meeting the 2025 executive order's mandate for faster defense acquisition.



Keller explains how the RCO’s flat organizational structure and culture of empowerment, trust and risk tolerance are key to its success. He offers insights on how this model can be scaled across the enterprise, emphasizing that true speed requires discipline and that the mission itself serves as the ultimate retention incentive for top talent.



The conversation also covers the need for industry to have more "skin in the game" with upfront investment, and for contracting officers to master their craft and deeply understand the requirements they support. Keller concludes with a call to action for leaders at all levels to embrace these changes to meet the nation's strategic challenges.



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