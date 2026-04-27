Lt Col. Cole Herron, Executive officer Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, and Sgt. Maj. Henry French, the Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma talk about Futenma Flight Line Fair Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026. The Fair provides an opportunity for MCAS Futenma marines to strengthen the relationship with the local community. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91708
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111678973.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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