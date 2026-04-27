260504 Spangdahlem Radio News DAF AI

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The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 1, 2026. The Department of the Air Force is approving a new strategy to recruit, train and retain artificial intelligence professionals and was created in accordance with the Department of War’s AI Strategy directive to support the goal of strengthening America’s AI dominance. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)