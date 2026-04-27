260501 Spangdahlem Radio News EES

The following is a radio news report highlighting the new Entry and Exit System in Europe at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2026. As of April 10, Schengen passport stamps were replaced by electronic tracking, and eligible U.S. personnel are exempt from the EES and are required to carry proof of status. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 02:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91702
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111676193.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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