260501 Spangdahlem Radio News EES

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The following is a radio news report highlighting the new Entry and Exit System in Europe at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2026. As of April 10, Schengen passport stamps were replaced by electronic tracking, and eligible U.S. personnel are exempt from the EES and are required to carry proof of status. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)