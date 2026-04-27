260430 Spangdahlem Radio News 95th Fighter Squadron

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The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2026. U.S. Airmen and F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 95th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron completed Exercise Ready Tiger 26-3 after deploying to Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, from April 13-17, where the exercise tested their ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and generate airpower in simulated austere environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)