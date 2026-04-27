260429 Spangdahlem Radio News African Lion 26

The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 28, 2026. U.S. and Moroccan aircraft conducted a combined flyover at Cap Draa, Morocco, on April 23 during Exercise African Lion 26, which marked the start of the country’s first accredited joint terminal attack controller qualification course. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 02:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91700
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111676185.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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