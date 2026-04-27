260428 Spangdahlem Radio News Spanger Bach cleanup

The following is a radio news report highlighting the annual Spanger Bach Creek Cleanup at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2026. On April 25, the Spanger Bach Creek Cleanup brought together German residents and U.S. service members, who met at the Spangdahlem fire department before moving to cleanup sites along the creek. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 02:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91699
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111676175.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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