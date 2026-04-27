AFN Sasebo High Noon: RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1 Training Exercise

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand reports on RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1 in Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, (May 4, 2026). The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91698
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111675913.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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