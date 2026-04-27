In Episode 6 of “Fix Bayonets,” U.S. Army Staff St. Ashley Renye with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, Kentucky Army National Guard, shares her firsthand account of a training turned real life rescue.
Hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Clay Benningfield, Renye recounts her experiences and lessons learned during her time in the military.
During training for a recent deployment, Renye was forced to act quickly, delivering lifesaving care to a fellow Soldier in a critical moment—actions that may have saved his life. She later relied on those same skills to assist a NATO ally during another high-stakes incident.
Their conversation explores the core principles of leadership, rapid decision-making, building trust within a unit, and preparing Soldiers for the realities of serving as a combat medic. Renye reflects on how these life-and-death experiences have shaped her approach to training and leadership, both in combat and throughout her continued service in the Active Guard Reserve.
For information concerning home station training resources, please contact the J3 Training LNO at: ng.ky.kyarng.list.j3-training-lno@army.mil
Fix Bayonets = Real stories from the Kentucky National Guard.
Produced by: Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs
Location: Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky.
Recorded and edited by: Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane Date Recorded: April 15, 2026
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 11:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91697
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111673467.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:38
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KYARNG G3 Podcast: Fix Bayonets | Ep. 6: Renye to the Rescyue, by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.