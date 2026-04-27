A radio story about Active Duty Army and Army Reserve medics working together to treat and evacuate casualties using underground tunnels to train for real-world drone threats as part of exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 April 25 at Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 11:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91696
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111673345.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medics Work Underground During Combined Resolve 26-07, by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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