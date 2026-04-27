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    Medics Work Underground During Combined Resolve 26-07

    Medics Work Underground During Combined Resolve 26-07

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    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Audio by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A radio story about Active Duty Army and Army Reserve medics working together to treat and evacuate casualties using underground tunnels to train for real-world drone threats as part of exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 April 25 at Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 11:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91696
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111673345.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics Work Underground During Combined Resolve 26-07, by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    medics

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