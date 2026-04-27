(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Chatter - Episode 29

    Fox Chatter - Episode 29

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson and Master Sgt. Megan Floyd

    169th Fighter Wing

    The May 2026 edition of Fox Chatter highlights key updates from the 169th Fighter Wing during the May drill weekend at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, including a change of command ceremony and the annual Family Day event.

    Leadership discusses improvements in individual medical readiness and ongoing efforts to sustain force health and training standards. Additional segments cover the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign and updated retirement briefings supporting Airmen and families.

    Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, closes the episode by reflecting on recent operational accomplishments and emphasizing readiness, teamwork, and mission execution across the wing.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 13:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91695
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111671031.mp3
    Length: 00:17:16
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 29, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    Fox Chatter
    South Carolina National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio