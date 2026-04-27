Fox Chatter - Episode 29

The May 2026 edition of Fox Chatter highlights key updates from the 169th Fighter Wing during the May drill weekend at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, including a change of command ceremony and the annual Family Day event.
Leadership discusses improvements in individual medical readiness and ongoing efforts to sustain force health and training standards. Additional segments cover the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign and updated retirement briefings supporting Airmen and families.
Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, closes the episode by reflecting on recent operational accomplishments and emphasizing readiness, teamwork, and mission execution across the wing.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 13:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91695
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111671031.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:16
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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