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    Sunglasses AFI Spot

    Sunglasses AFI Spot

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.26.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a 30-second radio spot highlighting the sunglasses regulations according to Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2026. The guidance ensures that all Airmen maintain a professional appearance while on duty. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 08:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91688
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111670183.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunglasses AFI Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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