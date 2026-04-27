Sunglasses AFI Spot

This is a 30-second radio spot highlighting the sunglasses regulations according to Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2026. The guidance ensures that all Airmen maintain a professional appearance while on duty. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 08:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91688
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111670183.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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