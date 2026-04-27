NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 21, 2026) An interview with Lydiana Stankiewicz, a member service representative with Navy Federal Credit Union, to highlight financial tips for before, during and after a permanent change of station. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 06:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91685
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111670015.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:25
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Lydiana Stankiewicz, by PO3 Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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