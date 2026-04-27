AFN Naples Radio News - Obangame Express in Cameroon and 2025 Volunteers of the Year in Vicenza

260427-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 27, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting Obangame Express 2026 opening in Cameroon and the 2025 Volunteers of the Year in Vicenza. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 06:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91683
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669893.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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