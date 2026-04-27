AFN Naples Radio News - AFRICOM Host Leaders for ELDP and NATO Young Professional Program

260430-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 30, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting U.S. Africa Command hosting military and civilian employees as a part of the Executive Leadership Development Program in Stuttgart, Germany and NATO starting to accept applications for the NATO Young Professional Program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 06:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91682
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669866.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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