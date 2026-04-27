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    AFN Naples Radio News - AFRICOM Host Leaders for ELDP and NATO Young Professional Program

    AFN Naples Radio News - AFRICOM Host Leaders for ELDP and NATO Young Professional Program

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.30.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    260430-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 30, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting U.S. Africa Command hosting military and civilian employees as a part of the Executive Leadership Development Program in Stuttgart, Germany and NATO starting to accept applications for the NATO Young Professional Program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 06:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91682
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669866.mp3
    Length: 00:02:15
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - AFRICOM Host Leaders for ELDP and NATO Young Professional Program, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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