Cold Weather Cover Spot

This is a 30-second radio spot for the Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903 cold weather cover update at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 1, 2026. The cold weather cover is approved for use between October 1 to March 31. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 05:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91681
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669809.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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