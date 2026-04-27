A 30-second radio spot on the Employment Navigator and Partnership Program (ENPP) that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 1, 2026, to May 1, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 03:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91680
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669794.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Employment Navigator and Partnership Program, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.