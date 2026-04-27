U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band Tours Poland - News In One April 27, 2026

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The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band toured Poland with U.S. Consulate General Krakow to support a series of strategic public diplomacy and community engagements celebrating the enduring U.S.-Poland relationship and the 250th anniversary of the United States.



(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)