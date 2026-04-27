U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band Tours Poland - News In One April 27, 2026

In this News In One:
The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band toured Poland with U.S. Consulate General Krakow to support a series of strategic public diplomacy and community engagements celebrating the enduring U.S.-Poland relationship and the 250th anniversary of the United States.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 03:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91679
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669780.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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