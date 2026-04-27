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    U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band Tours Poland - News In One April 27, 2026

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band Tours Poland - News In One April 27, 2026

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    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    04.26.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band toured Poland with U.S. Consulate General Krakow to support a series of strategic public diplomacy and community engagements celebrating the enduring U.S.-Poland relationship and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

    (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 03:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91679
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669780.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band Tours Poland - News In One April 27, 2026, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFNE
    News in One
    USAFE - AFAFRICA

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