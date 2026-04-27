Radio Spot - Employment Navigator and Partnership Program

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A 30-second radio spot promoting the Employment Navigator and Partnership Program that will air from April 28, 2026, to April 28, 2027. This program is provided by the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) to ease the transition out of the military for service members. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)