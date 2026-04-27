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    Radio Spot - Employment Navigator and Partnership Program

    Radio Spot - Employment Navigator and Partnership Program

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot promoting the Employment Navigator and Partnership Program that will air from May 1, 2026, to May 1, 2027. This program is provided by the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) to ease the transition out of the military for service members. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 03:51
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91677
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669775.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Employment Navigator and Partnership Program, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    transition assistance
    ENPP
    Service Member & Family Support

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