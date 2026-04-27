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    Pacific Pulse: April 27, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: April 27, 2026

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.21.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Austin Wylie 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In the Philippines, U.S. Space Force Brigadier General Brian Denaro visited with Guardians participating in exercise Balikatan 2026. In Japan, United States Forces – Japan hosted the annual law enforcement symposium at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91675
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669722.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 27, 2026, by SrA Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Symposium
    United States Forces Japan
    New Sanno Hotel
    law enforcement

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