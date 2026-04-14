Pacific Pulse: April 14, 2026

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On this Pacific Pulse: In the Philippines, Marine Corps Technical assistance and advisory team deployed in support of a first of its kind maritime Pre-Positioning force. In Guam, a family of three was rescued, following search and rescue operations conducted by the legend class cutter, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia midget crew. In the Sulu Sea, the combined forces of Australia, the Philippines, and the United States conducted a multilateral maritime cooperative activity within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. (U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)