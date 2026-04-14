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    Pacific Pulse: April 14, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: April 14, 2026

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    JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In the Philippines, Marine Corps Technical assistance and advisory team deployed in support of a first of its kind maritime Pre-Positioning force. In Guam, a family of three was rescued, following search and rescue operations conducted by the legend class cutter, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia midget crew. In the Sulu Sea, the combined forces of Australia, the Philippines, and the United States conducted a multilateral maritime cooperative activity within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. (U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91674
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669667.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 14, 2026, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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