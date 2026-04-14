On this Pacific Pulse: In the Philippines, Marine Corps Technical assistance and advisory team deployed in support of a first of its kind maritime Pre-Positioning force. In Guam, a family of three was rescued, following search and rescue operations conducted by the legend class cutter, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia midget crew. In the Sulu Sea, the combined forces of Australia, the Philippines, and the United States conducted a multilateral maritime cooperative activity within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. (U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 02:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91674
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669667.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 14, 2026, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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