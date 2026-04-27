In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The U.S. has three aircraft carriers in the Middle East, the most since Operation Iraqi Freedom. Misawa Air Base recently unveiled its new fleet of F-35 Lightning II's. A soldier is charged with using classified information to bet on the capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 02:45
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91672
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669660.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 27, 2026, by SrA Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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