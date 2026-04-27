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    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 27, 2026

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 27, 2026

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.26.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Austin Wylie 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The U.S. has three aircraft carriers in the Middle East, the most since Operation Iraqi Freedom. Misawa Air Base recently unveiled its new fleet of F-35 Lightning II's. A soldier is charged with using classified information to bet on the capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91672
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669660.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 27, 2026, by SrA Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    F-35 Lightning II
    Aircraft Carriers
    Stars & Stripes
    Frontline Headlines
    Nicolas Maduro

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