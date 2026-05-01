(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: May 1, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: May 1, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Coast Guard members seize narcotics in Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea; U.S. Marines and Sailors receive Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in Okinawa; United Nations Command commemorates 75th anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong in Korea.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 01:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91671
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669625.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 1, 2026, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battle of Kapyong
    Pacific Pulse
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio