On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Coast Guard members seize narcotics in Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea; U.S. Marines and Sailors receive Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in Okinawa; United Nations Command commemorates 75th anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong in Korea.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 01:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91671
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669625.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 1, 2026, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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