Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 20, 2026

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In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: A U.S. Navy destroyer disabled an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Arabian Sea. U.S. negotiators are heading back to Pakistan for another round of talks with Iran. The U.S. F-35 demonstration team will make their only overseas appearance in Japan.