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    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 16, 2026

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 16, 2026

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Austin Wylie 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: Senate Republicans blocked the Democratic push to limit President Trump's war powers in Iran. The U.S.S. Gerald R Ford hit 296 days at sea, setting a post-Vietnam War record for carrier deployments. Japan will ban the use of portable lithium-ion batteries for charging purposes abord commercial flights beginning April 24.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:46
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91669
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669549.mp3
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 16, 2026, by SrA Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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