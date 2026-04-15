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    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 15, 2026

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 15, 2026

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.14.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Austin Wylie 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: Another round of peace-talks between the U.S. and Iran may be taking shape. Michelle Steel is nominated to be the next U.S. Ambassador to South Korea. America's only Heavy Ice Breaker is home after a 146-day mission to Antarctica.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:46
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91668
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669538.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 15, 2026, by SrA Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Iran
    Stars & Stripes
    Frontline Headlines
    Michelle Steel
    Heavy Ice Breaker

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