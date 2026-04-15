Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 15, 2026

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In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: Another round of peace-talks between the U.S. and Iran may be taking shape. Michelle Steel is nominated to be the next U.S. Ambassador to South Korea. America's only Heavy Ice Breaker is home after a 146-day mission to Antarctica.