New Power Bank Regulations for commercial flights

Planning your next trip? Don't let new airline regulations for power banks catch you by surprise! We're breaking down the essential rules you need to follow for a hassle-free journey. Stay informed to keep your devices powered up and compliant.
In this video, you'll learn about the three major changes for using power banks on commercial flights:
Carry-On Limits: Each passenger is allowed to bring up to two power banks. They must be in your carry-on luggage and have a capacity of 160 watt-hours (Wh) or less.
No In-Flight Charging of Your Power Bank: You are prohibited from using the airplane's in-seat outlets to recharge your power banks during the flight.
No In-Flight Use: You are not allowed to use your power bank to charge your other electronic devices, such as smartphones or laptops, while on the plane.
Make sure to check your power bank's capacity and pack accordingly!
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 01:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91667
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669497.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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