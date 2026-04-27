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    New Power Bank Regulations for commercial flights

    New Power Bank Regulations for commercial flights

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.30.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Evan Iannazzo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Planning your next trip? Don't let new airline regulations for power banks catch you by surprise! We're breaking down the essential rules you need to follow for a hassle-free journey. Stay informed to keep your devices powered up and compliant.

    In this video, you'll learn about the three major changes for using power banks on commercial flights:

    Carry-On Limits: Each passenger is allowed to bring up to two power banks. They must be in your carry-on luggage and have a capacity of 160 watt-hours (Wh) or less.

    No In-Flight Charging of Your Power Bank: You are prohibited from using the airplane's in-seat outlets to recharge your power banks during the flight.

    No In-Flight Use: You are not allowed to use your power bank to charge your other electronic devices, such as smartphones or laptops, while on the plane.

    Make sure to check your power bank's capacity and pack accordingly!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 01:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91667
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669497.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Power Bank Regulations for commercial flights, by SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flights
    PowerBank

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