Insights from the Fight: Episode 8 - UAS and Targeting at the Battalion

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This episode of the "Insights from the Fight" podcast features a discussion with key leaders from the 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, following their successful rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). The team details their innovative approach to massing all brigade Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) into a single, battalion-level specialty platoon, a decision that profoundly enhanced their sensor-to-shooter capabilities. They provide a detailed account of how they simplified their kill chain, managed a target-rich environment to prosecute a high volume of targets.



The conversation delves into the critical lessons learned from operating in a contested environment against a near-peer adversary. The guests discuss the immense challenges of processing vast amounts of sensor data, the limitations of analog communication systems, and the constant threat of enemy electronic warfare. Looking forward, they offer compelling recommendations for the wider Army, including the development of multi-functional UAS platoons with organic strike and EW capabilities, the urgent need for AI-enabled digital fire solutions, and crucial talent management considerations for selecting and training the next generation of UAS operators.