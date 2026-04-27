Garrison leaders provide update during April 2026 town hall meeting, part 2

Fort McCoy Garrison leaders speak to workforce members April 23, 2026, during a town hall meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. The leaders and others provided the latest updates about the installation during the meeting. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 16:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|91657
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111668596.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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