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    Garrison leaders provide update during April 2026 town hall meeting, part 2

    Garrison leaders provide update during April 2026 town hall meeting, part 2

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders speak to workforce members April 23, 2026, during a town hall meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. The leaders and others provided the latest updates about the installation during the meeting. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:38
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 91657
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111668596.mp3
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Garrison leaders provide update during April 2026 town hall meeting, part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    IMCOM Army

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