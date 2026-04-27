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    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 36 - Conversations with the Chaplain

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 36 - Conversations with the Chaplain

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    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. David Miller, chaplain, and Tech. Sgt. Rita Jimenez, chaplain's assistant, both assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Ind., discuss the importance of airmen understanding and utilizing the support that is available to them through the chaplain's office. Miller also shares stories and experiences from his years serving as a chaplain in both the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 13:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91655
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111667738.mp3
    Length: 00:45:10
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 36 - Conversations with the Chaplain, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Air National Guard

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