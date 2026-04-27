The LOGSTAT: A New Era of Global Sustainment

Episode #50: On the 50th episode of The LOGSTAT, CPT Garett Pyle closes out the HQDA G-4 miniseries with COL Brandon Grooms, the Strategic Mobility Division Chief in the G-43/5/7 Directorate, and CW5 Mike Love, the Senior Army Watercraft Advisor in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff G-4, to discuss a new era of global sustainment. There are a magnitude of topics we could discuss under this umbrella of global sustainment, each providing its own insight. However, on this episode we will be focusing on the Total Army Power Projection Equipment (TAP2E) and the Army Watercraft Maintenance Support Efforts on what they are, the capabilities they bring to the battlefield, and the impacts they will have on our ability to project combat power across the globe.
CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos
Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfQNEo6Pwo4
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91654
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111667465.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:12
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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