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    The LOGSTAT: A New Era of Global Sustainment

    The LOGSTAT: A New Era of Global Sustainment

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #50: On the 50th episode of The LOGSTAT, CPT Garett Pyle closes out the HQDA G-4 miniseries with COL Brandon Grooms, the Strategic Mobility Division Chief in the G-43/5/7 Directorate, and CW5 Mike Love, the Senior Army Watercraft Advisor in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff G-4, to discuss a new era of global sustainment. There are a magnitude of topics we could discuss under this umbrella of global sustainment, each providing its own insight. However, on this episode we will be focusing on the Total Army Power Projection Equipment (TAP2E) and the Army Watercraft Maintenance Support Efforts on what they are, the capabilities they bring to the battlefield, and the impacts they will have on our ability to project combat power across the globe.

    CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos

    Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfQNEo6Pwo4

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:31
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91654
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111667465.mp3
    Length: 00:37:12
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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