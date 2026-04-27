A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Hannah Hoffman, Ramstein Family Advocacy Program (FAP) intervention specialist, shares methods for managing parenting stress on April 28, 2026. Meanwhile, Army Lt. Col. Christine Bacsa, Public Health Command Europe Army public health nurse, provides one reason why people are hesitant about getting vaccines on April 30, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:17
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91649
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111666619.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Parenting Stress and World Immunization Week, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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