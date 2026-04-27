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    KMC Update - Parenting Stress and World Immunization Week

    KMC Update - Parenting Stress and World Immunization Week

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Hannah Hoffman, Ramstein Family Advocacy Program (FAP) intervention specialist, shares methods for managing parenting stress on April 28, 2026. Meanwhile, Army Lt. Col. Christine Bacsa, Public Health Command Europe Army public health nurse, provides one reason why people are hesitant about getting vaccines on April 30, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:17
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91649
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111666619.mp3
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Parenting Stress and World Immunization Week, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    vaccines
    parenting
    Family Advocacy Program
    Public Health Command Europe
    public health

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