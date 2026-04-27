260429-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 29, 2026) Live on-air broadcast from AFN Naples covering local events and command information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 04:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91644
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111666514.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Live On-Air Radio - MC2 Santiago "DJ The Don" Navarro, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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